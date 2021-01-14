CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BOSWELL, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing 29-year-old man.

Law enforcement says Michael Meyers was last seen leaving his home on Juniata Street in Boswell on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. He was wearing an orange sweatshirt and tan pants.

Police describe him as 5-foot-10 with black hair and brown eyes. Call the police with any information.