By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BOSWELL, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing 29-year-old man.
Law enforcement says Michael Meyers was last seen leaving his home on Juniata Street in Boswell on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. He was wearing an orange sweatshirt and tan pants.
Police describe him as 5-foot-10 with black hair and brown eyes. Call the police with any information.
Missing Endangered Person Advisory PSP Somerset
Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/nGcUP1WIdG
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 15, 2021