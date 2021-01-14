By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates say they are working with their partners at Allegheny Health Network and Highmark to possibly use PNC Park as a COVID-19 vaccination center.

The Pirates say the spaciousness of the ballpark can allow for social distancing while the vaccine is administered.

It appears that no plans have been finalized, but the organization says they want to do what they can to help the community during the pandemic.

Here is their full statement from spokesperson Brian Warecki:

“We have been actively meeting with our medical partners at AHN and Highmark to prepare to potentially utilize PNC Park as a COVID-19 vaccination center in the near future, as the ballpark can allow for mass vaccinations to be done in a safe and socially distanced manner. Since the beginning of this pandemic, the Pirates organization has done everything it can to help ensure the needs of our community are met. We will continue to do our part to ensure that, together, we will make it through.”

