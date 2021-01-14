By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) — Coraopolis police are investigating after the Saint Vincent de Paul thrift store was burglarized twice, with the suspect breaking through the glass doors both times.
Police say the first burglary happened on Christmas Eve when a man took $1,300 from a safe.
On Jan. 4, a man took the entire safe with about $2,300 inside.
Both burglaries happened after 11 p.m. and each time the alleged burglar broke through the glass doors to get in.
According to police, it appears to be a white male in both instances wearing a blue coat, but they’re unsure whether it’s the same person.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-264-3000.