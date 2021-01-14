By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool called the Cleveland Browns “super classless” towards one of his teammates.

🗣 “If the Browns had won with more class, then I wouldn’t have been so salty.”@ChaseClaypool explains all the back and forth from the past week. pic.twitter.com/AN3Mvib7M0 — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) January 13, 2021

In an interview with DAZN Canada, the rookie wide receiver had some criticism for the Browns, who ended the Steelers’ season last weekend with a 48-37 win at Heinz Field in the opening round of the playoffs.

“They were just super classless against JuJu (Smith-Schuster), toward JuJu with what they were saying on the field toward the end of the game,” Claypool said. “I’m not going to have respect for a team that doesn’t have respect for us.”

Previously, Claypool said the Browns would get clapped by the Kansas City Chiefs, who host the Browns on Sunday in the Divisional Round.

“I think the Chiefs are going to beat the Browns,” Claypool told DAZN. “I think if that Browns had won with more class, then I wouldn’t have been so salty about it. But them mocking JuJu during the game and after the game just didn’t sit right with me.”

#Browns LB @STakitaki on @923TheFan on Steelers WR Chase Claypool’s comments “It’s really just funny. He’s salty with the loss. You can hear it in his voice. We don’t really dwell, put too much time about it. Obviously, we got the win, so we got the last laugh…leave it at that” — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) January 12, 2021

Claypool also had a response for Browns players, including Adrian Clayborn and Sione Takitaki, who said he was just upset that the Steelers lost.

“They can enjoy the win and another week of football. But they’ll be on the couch right next to me. So it’s all good,” he said.