By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NASHVILLE (KDKA) – A third person has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Butler County native in Nashville.

Police say Dimeneshia Carter helped one of the men accused in the death of Caitlyn Kaufman.

    • Kaufman was driving to work at a Nashville hospital when she was shot and killed.

    James Cowan and Devaunte Hill are already in custody for the shooting.

    Detectives say Carter stayed with Cowan and drove him around while knowing he was wanted by police.