HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf is allocating $2.2 billion in federal stimulus funds to schools affected by the pandemic.
The money comes from the bipartisan Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act passed by Congress last month.
K-12 districts and charter schools will get the money to use for things like food service, technology, sanitization and cleaning supplies and mental health supports.
The funds will be distributed through the Federal Title I, Part A formula, which considers the number of low-income students served by schools.
“All schools have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and I commend school communities for rising to the challenge to combat the toll it has taken,” said Gov. Wolf in a release.
“This extra funding is critical to help schools meet the unique needs of educating students at this time while keeping school buildings safe when students return to the classroom.”