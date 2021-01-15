By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 420 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 321 are confirmed from 1,714 PCR tests. There are 99 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 8 months to 101 years with a median age of 41 years. The dates of positive tests range from Aug. 17 to Jan. 14 with 33 tests more than a week old.

Health Department officials say they are investigating further into the positive test delayed from August. As well as delays in four test results from November and 10 tests from January. Those labs must do follow ups with the state, too.

There have been 3,777 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of those patients, 773 have needed treatment in the ICU and 290 have been put on a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,183.

Of the two newly-reported deaths, both are associated with long-term care facilities and both passed away on Jan. 13. One patient was in their 70s and the other was in their 90s.

There have been 63,358 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

