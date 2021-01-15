By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With more people than ever trying to disinfect their homes and keep surfaces clean, it’s important to “clean up” some myths and old wives’ tales about disinfecting.

According to “Real Simple” there are six myths about cleaning.

First and foremost – sanitizing and disinfecting are not the same thing!

That’s a second step, after cleaning, to kill germs.

Another myth is that plant-based products don’t work. They do work, it’s just on the consumer to check the label and see if the product is registered as a disinfectant.

Remember, these products do not work instantly. Keep the surface wet for a few minutes to allow the product to do the job.

Next, it’s a myth that all cleaning products can disinfect.

This is not true.

According to Real Simple, similar to plant-based products, check the labels and see if the product has an EPA registration and what bacteria and viruses it can kill.

You may also have grown up believing that vinegar is an effective disinfectant.

Experts say that vinegar is not only not a disinfectant, it’s not even a good sanitizer.

It can clean, but it is not considered a disinfectant.

The final myth is that all disinfectants are toxic.

That is no longer the case.

It used to be true and those products were labeled as toxic.

However, these days, companies are producing safer products that don’t include hazardous chemicals. If the product is non-toxic, the bottle or label will likely indicate that fact.