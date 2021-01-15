Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Reese

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Reese came to Animal Friends after a member of her family developed allergies. Reese loves affection and enjoys being cuddled in a blanket. She is a friendly and sweet girl, but don’t be surprised if she shows a little extra spunk when she doesn’t get what she wants! Reese is a fun-loving, curious girl and even enjoys going on car rides when safely secured in a carrier. If this on-the-go girl sounds like the rabbit for your home, she would absolutely love to meet you!

To find out more about how to adopt Reese, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Princess & Riley

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Princess is a beautiful slate-gray kitty! She is 1-1/2-years-old.

Princess is a real charmer and makes friends with people and other cats very quickly. And, she can’t resist a good cuddle or a swinging mouse to swipe at! Princess is housetrained and can’t wait to find her forever home.

After meeting this fun kitty, you may not be able to adopt her soon enough!

To find out more about how to adopt Princess, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Riley is a housetrained, energetic 9-month-old Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is very strong and has still has lots of puppy behavior.

Riley is very smart and will listen if you are consistent. He needs someone who has experience training, and will devote time to give him consistent training and exercise. Riley needs to be an only pet.

To find out more about how to adopt Riley, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

