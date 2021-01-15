By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Humane Animal Rescue in Homewood has announced a rebrand.
The shelter is adding Pittsburgh to its name along with a new logo and message, becoming Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.
The CEO said the changes were long overdue, especially after merging with the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society and the Animal Rescue League years ago.
Their new look is already on the van they used to rescue 1,500 animals last year alone.
“The rebrand is the result of us really looking at who we are and wanting to better represent that to the community,” said Dan Rossi, the CEO of Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.
With families spending more time at home, Rossi added that the demand for adoptions is very high.