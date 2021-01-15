WASHINGTON (KDKA) – President-elect Joe Biden has come up with a plan that has a lot of money going towards families who need financial support. But there’s also money going to small businesses that have really struggled during the pandemic.

It was last evening when Biden announced his $1.9 trillion dollar Coronavirus Economic Relief plan— which is being referred to as his “American Rescue” Plan.

It calls for an additional $1,400 in stimulus checks for Americans, on top of the $600 that’s already been approved, bringing the total stimulus to $2,000.

“We will finish the job of getting a total of $2,000 in cash relief to people who need it the most. The $600 already appropriated is simply not enough,” said President-elect Joe Biden.

Locally, Pennsylvania members of Congress are split on the idea of $2,000 stimulus checks.

Billions of dollars in the plan will also go towards stopping the spread of the virus and increasing vaccines and providing funding for small businesses and communities.

This plan, according to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer believe is the “right approach.” They said Congress will get right to work on the package.

“Next week, we’ll take action to extend nationwide restrictions on evictions and foreclosures. I’m asking Congress to do its part by funding rental assistance for 14 million hard-hit families and tenants,” said Biden.

He’s also announced plans for schools.

“We’ll also do everything we can to keep our educators and students safe, to safely reopen a majority of our K through eight schools by the end of the first 100 days.

That means more testing and transportation, additional cleaning and sanitizing services, and in those schools, protective equipment and ventilation system in those schools,” said Biden.

