By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) – A missing Munhall woman and mother of two has been found dead.
According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Tracey Lekovitch was found unresponsive in an abandoned residence in Munhall. A cause and manner of death were not released. Allegheny County Police are investigating.
The news comes after Munhall police and Lekovitch’s family offered a $10,000 reward to help bring her home.
She’d been missing since Oct. 20. Her family says she went to the store with someone she knew but never returned.
“Where is she? She has two children, two beautiful children that I know she would not have just vanished and went away and disappeared on them,” Nancy Janosko, Lekovitch’s mother, told KDKA earlier this week.
