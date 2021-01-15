By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins announced they will host “community heroes” and select season-ticket holders at home games this season.

On Friday, the Penguins said the “community heroes” are those “who have worked so hard to keep us all safe during the pandemic.” For Sunday’s home-opening game, the Penguins are hosting UPMC health care workers Alicia Brown and Edana Peterson.

Sunday’s season-ticket holder guest is Joe Welch, a teacher at North Hills Middle School who was named Pennsylvania’s 2020 Teacher of the Year. Welch has been a season-ticket holder since 2006, the Penguins said.

“These two groups – essential workers and season ticket holders – mean so much to the Pittsburgh Penguins,” Terry Kalna, the team’s chief revenue officer, said in a release. “This is a small way for us to say thank you – to essential workers for keeping us safe, and to season ticket holders for their continued loyalty. It will be our honor to host representatives of each group at every game this season at PPG Paints Arena.”

According to state guidelines, the capacity for indoor arenas is 500. For Penguins games, that includes players, coaches and hockey operations staffs from both teams; Penguins and PPG Paints Arena game-night staffs; and media, broadcasters and broadcast crews, the team said.

“The very limited remaining capacity will be restricted to family and friends of the players and team, as well as these honored guests,” the release said.