By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania is allowing pharmacists to administer the COVID-19 vaccines once they are available to the public.

Governor Tom Wolf approved a temporary waiver that will allow pharmacists to administer the shot without a doctor’s order.

The state says this will allow more options for Pennsylvanians to get immunized.

“Pharmacists, as well as pharmacy interns and technicians, are critical partners in the commonwealth’s plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. “Many Pennsylvanians will go to their local pharmacy for vaccination. This waiver will enable pharmacies to offer the COVID-19 vaccines without a physician’s order.”

Pharmacists throughout Pennsylvania that meet certain training and other requirements will be able to obtain authorization to administer the vaccine. Once the pharmacist receives the authorization they will be permitted to administer any immunization, including the COVID-19 vaccine, to anyone 18 years or older.

“We are working on ways to increase access to the vaccine, and pharmacists already play an important role in making sure Pennsylvanians are protected,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians continue to play an essential role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by masking up, washing up and socially distancing.”

The waiver can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website and it applies for the duration of Gov. Wolf’s disaster emergency declaration plus 90 days.