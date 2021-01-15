By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Pittsburgh suspended freshman forward John Hugley indefinitely for disciplinary reasons Friday following his arrest on felony charges stemming from an incident last summer.

Hugley was suspended from the team after he was charged with two counts of felony criminal conspiracy and one felony count of receiving stolen property. He was also charged with driving without a license. Court documents allege Hugley was one of two men who entered a car without permission.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman responsible for the car parked her 2012 Chevrolet Malibu on Coltart Avenue on July 18, and the vehicle was gone when she returned the next morning.

The complaint says police showed a video to the woman, showing her, a friend and two other players on the men’s basketball team exiting the vehicle on July 18. The group went to a dorm room to party with Hugley, a friend of his and others, the woman told police.

According to the complaint, the woman told the police that she left her purse and keys in the common area of the dorm room. The purse remained in the common area as the woman and her friend fell asleep.

The criminal complaint states a video from Murdoch Alley shows a key fob activating the lights on the car around 12:34 a.m. on July 19. Hugley’s unidentified friend got in the car and then went to the trunk before walking away. Roughly a half-hour later, the key fob activated the car’s lights again as Hugley entered the vehicle with his friend and drove off, the court documents allege.

The complaint says a stolen vehicle report was filed on July 19 and it was found on Aug. 4 with a stolen registration plate, which was stolen from Chesterfield Avenue on July 19 or July 20.

The complaint says the woman and her friend went to police headquarters in November to view video footage and a still image. Both were able to identify Hugley, according to the complaint.

The woman told police, according to the complaint, that she did not give anyone permission to use her car. Hugley’s preliminary hearing is on Feb. 18.

Hugley has appeared in seven games for the Panthers and is averaging 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He missed one game due to COVID-19 protocols.

