By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A movie theater is coming back to the Pittsburgh Mills.
According to the Trib, Mark McSparin, president of Michigan-based GQT Movies, confirmed the company is taking over the old Cinemark space.
Word came in May when the Mills had been shuttered for months that the Cinemark theater was closing. Cinemark had said the lease for the theater ran out.
GQT Movies was formed in July of last year after Goodrich Quality Theaters filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in February, the company’s website says.
The tentative opening date is March 1, the Trib reports, and ticket prices will start at $4.99.