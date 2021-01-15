MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – With the job market slim and the COVID-19 pandemic making it harder for folks to get out, plenty of people have struggled to weather the COVID-19 storm.

Food insecurity has seen a substantial increase. So when the West Hills Meals on Wheels program had to close their kitchen, a community restaurant stepped in to help.

Friday, a handful of volunteers picked up, loaded up and headed out to deliver meals to folks in the community.

“For me I just wanted to get involved in the community,” said Rachel Fitzgerald, a driver for Meals on Wheels.

Fitzgerald started delivering meals when the COVID-19 pandemic started because she wanted to help those who couldn’t help themselves.

But the program was almost forced to shut down.

“One of our volunteers had a positive case in their home and for precautionary measures we decided to close our kitchen down,” said Kelly Waldron, a committee member and volunteer. “But that would’ve been nine or ten days that our clients would’ve went without food or a wellness check.”

That’s when community businesses like Armstrong’s jumped in to help, which was more than welcomed news to Mable Wilson, who’s relied on the program for years.

“I wouldn’t know what to do without those meals because I’d be in a nursing home then,” said Wilson.

For her it’s more than just meals, it’s a wellness check — a conversation with a familiar face, interaction she doesn’t get living on her own but always appreciates.

“I look forward to seeing her because I don’t see too many people. I’m 89,” said Wilson.

Meals on Wheels is making about 40& more deliveries than before. A demanding number, but one they’re tackling head on with the community’s help.

Waldron says Meals on Wheels doesn’t turn away anybody. She says if you’re somebody in need, don’t hesitate to call at 412-262-5973.