By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,166 new cases of Coronavirus and 231 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 761,777 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are currently 4,848 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 1,010 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 19,188.

There are 3,455,231 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 59,243 cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 11,157 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 70,400. Out of total deaths, 9,985 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 21,326 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

