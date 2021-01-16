By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 526 new Coronavirus cases and 38 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 402 are confirmed from 1,655 PCR tests. There are 124 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 5 months to 100 years with a median age of 43 years.

The dates of positive tests range from July 8 to January 15. One positive test from was July and the Health Department is investigating the delay from the lab. Six positive tests are more than a week old.

Of the 38 newly reported deaths, one was from November, and 27 were from December.

One person was in their 50’s. Three people were in their 60’s. Ten people were in their 70’s. Ten people were in their 80’s. Fourteen people were in their 90s. Twenty of the 38 deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.

There have been 3,785 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,221.

There have been 63,884 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

