PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead following a shooting and crash in Crafton Heights.

Pittsburgh Police are still searching for the suspect in the case.

Officers say the call came in around 9:55 p.m. on Friday night for a shooting in the 300 block of Stratmore Street in the city’s Crafton Heights neighborhood.

Officers found 22-year-old Martell Good with a gunshot wound to the torso outside a house and tried to give him medical help.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Not too long after the shooting, police were also called to a two-car crash on Middletown Road at Berry Street just a few blocks away from the shooting.

Investigators say a male passenger had a gunshot wound to his torso and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The female driver from the same car was taken in for questioning while witnesses say two males ran from the scene.

The driver of the other car was sent to the hospital in stable condition.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.