By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood.
Officers responded to the 6600 block of Frankstown Avenue for a Shotspotter notification around 2:00 a.m.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times in the chest and legs.
He was taken to an area hospital by paramedics, but was later pronounced dead there.
Police have not made any arrests in connection with this shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsburgh Police’s Major Crimes unit at 412-323-7161.