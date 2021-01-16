By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With no fans currently being permitted to attend Penguins home games at PPG Paints Arena, the team announced Saturday it was debuting a new interactive experience for fans to participate from their own homes.
The team says that “The Penguins Experience” will be available exclusively on the Penguins App.
The interactive experience will feature live, interactive content including fan polls, predictive games, virtual cheers, and prize opportunities.
In-arena video board features such as game notes, statistics, and more will also be part of the experience.
The experience will be available for all home games at PPG Paints Arena — and will begin 30 minutes before the start of each game.