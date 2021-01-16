CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Jared McCann, NHL Player Safety, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jared McCann has been fined $10,000 for elbowing Philadelphia Flyers’ Travis Sanheim.

According to NHL Player Safety, this is the maximum that McCann can be fined.

This comes after a hearing was held on Saturday.

McCann elbowed Sanheim in the head during the second period of Friday’s game in Philadelphia.