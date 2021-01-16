PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people are dead after multiple shootings overnight in Pittsburgh.

Police are still searching for the alleged killers.

According to Pittsburgh Police, the first shooting happened around 9:55 Friday night in the 300 block of Stratmore Street in Crafton Heights.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso outside a house. He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital where he died. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified him as 22-year-old Martell Good of Pittsburgh.

Shortly after the shooting, police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Berry Street and Middletown Road not too far from the shooting.

Keinesha Brown heard it outside her home and found one of the people in the crash had been shot. She is a certified clinical medical assistant and started to apply treatment while they waited for police and medics.

“I’m a helper. That’s just what I am. With the medical side, if you don’t act fast, it can turn very bad,” Brown told KDKA. “His breathing was really staggered with the cold combination and him being shot in the chest.”

According to investigators, he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police spoke with the driver of that car.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Witnesses told police two other males ran from the scene.

Early Saturday morning, police were called out to a shooting in the 6600 block of Frankstown Avenue.

Officers were alerted by ShotSpotter around 2:05 a.m. Saturday. They found a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and legs.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Robert Agurs of Garfield.

At this time no arrests have been made.

Police are asking for your help. If you know anything, you are asked to give them a call.