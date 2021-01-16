By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Falling snow created snow-globe like sights and messy roadways on Saturday morning.
In Crafton Heights, falling snow gave the illusion of being inside a snow-globe.
It’s been looking like a snow globe around Crafton Heights. Here is a look at the road conditions. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/e5sTN1fdzL
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 16, 2021
In the South Hills, several inches of snow began to accumulate.
Hey @NWSPittsburgh, snow is adding up quick off of Bower Hill rd in South Hills. More than 3” in just over an hour. 😳😳😳 #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/zGfwf2Kkfa
— Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) January 16, 2021
In Beaver County, roadways appeared slick.
Roads in Beaver Co. are slick. Be careful! Snow won’t last all day but there will be a few more rounds possible this afternoon! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/VFogrKjxT1
— Mary Ours (@MaryOursWX) January 16, 2021
Interstate 79 was closed for a period of time on Saturday morning near Canonsburg due to a multi-vehicle accident.
It’s a winter wonderland in #Pittsburgh! #pawx pic.twitter.com/JFulXj1KTI
— Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) January 16, 2021
The Allegheny County Public Works Department announced it had deployed 21 salt trucks to help keep county roads and bridges cleared.
A snow squall is currently moving through #Pittsburgh. As temperatures rise, it is soon expected to turn to rain.
It is not a plowable event, but crews will be salting roads & hills. We are doubling crews currently out as the squall begins to exit our southern neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/hY9StBrGwQ
— Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) January 16, 2021
The City of Pittsburgh also announced its crews would be salting roads and hills.
Big flakes coming down in Butler County! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/WUc2tfBoAT
— Mary Ours (@MaryOursWX) January 16, 2021