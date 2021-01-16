CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Falling snow created snow-globe like sights and messy roadways on Saturday morning.

In Crafton Heights, falling snow gave the illusion of being inside a snow-globe.

In the South Hills, several inches of snow began to accumulate.

In Beaver County, roadways appeared slick.

Interstate 79 was closed for a period of time on Saturday morning near Canonsburg due to a multi-vehicle accident.

The Allegheny County Public Works Department announced it had deployed 21 salt trucks to help keep county roads and bridges cleared.

The City of Pittsburgh also announced its crews would be salting roads and hills.