By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More reports are emerging on coaching changes within the Steelers organization.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that sources have told him that the Steelers are eyeing making quarterback coach Matt Canada the team’s new offensive coordinator.

The #Steelers are expected to promote QB coach Matt Canada to offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. A creative mind originally from the college game, Canada also interviewed with the #Dolphins but now stays in Pittsburgh. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2021

Steelers are promoting Matt Canada to OC, NFLN reports. Not the worst choice. Kind of anti-climactic. Makes sense with and without Roethlisberger.https://t.co/29qdsO89hD — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) January 16, 2021

The Steelers fired the previous offensive coordinator, Randy Fichtner, on Jan. 14. Fichtner had been a part of Head Coach Mike Tomlin’s staff since 2007.

RELATED STORIES

The Steelers announced earlier this week that tight ends coach James Daniel was retiring after 17 seasons.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.