Matt Canada, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More reports are emerging on coaching changes within the Steelers organization.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that sources have told him that the Steelers are eyeing making quarterback coach Matt Canada the team’s new offensive coordinator.

The Steelers fired the previous offensive coordinator, Randy Fichtner, on Jan. 14. Fichtner had been a part of Head Coach Mike Tomlin’s staff since 2007.

The Steelers announced earlier this week that tight ends coach James Daniel was retiring after 17 seasons.

