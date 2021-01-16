By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County called in extra crews to handle the snow this morning, but they had a hard time keeping up with it.
“The intensity of this storm, I guess we’re getting about an inch an hour or so,” said Stephen Shanley, Director of the Allegheny County Department of Public Works. “It takes our drivers about an hour or two to do their shifts, so there is some accumulation on the road in between that time, so it will give them time to do their shift and come back and clear the roads.”
The crews will continue treating roads tonight, but drivers are urged to give plows room to work.