By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Public Works director is warning people of slippery roads across the regional following Saturday’s snowfall.
Stephen Shanley tells KDKA the county had 26 plow trucks on the roads Saturday to keep the roads clear.
With more snow possible Sunday, crews will be ready to do it all again.
Shanley says he wants drivers to watch out for slick spots on the roads.
“The temperatures are going to drop and we’ll. get some runoff coming off of the hillsides onto the roadways. So it could get slick in areas,” Shanley said.
Shanley also wants people to give plow trucks room to work if you come across one on our travels.