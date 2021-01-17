By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEANNETTE/ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A group of first responders in Westmoreland County received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Firefighters and police officers who serve the City of Jeannette went to clinics in Allegheny County to be vaccinated Sunday afternoon.
City of Jeannette firefighters said they received the vaccine “to help protect ourselves and our community.”
The Pennsylvania Professional Firefighters Association helped in organizing vaccination efforts, according to the City of Jeannette Fire Department.