SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — The Giant Eagle on the South Side was a meeting spot for family members of William Casale, 62. Casale’s cousin Kathleen Beltz said they will do whatever they can to find him. KDKA spoke to her right before the search got underway.

“Some of us are going to stay there, some of us are going into the Strip District and we’re also going to try and check the warming and homeless shelters,” said Beltz.

Beltz believes her cousin was last spotted at Mercy Behavioral Health on the South Side on January 3. She said something happened while he was there and he took off.

“Our main concern is that he does not have medication. He is vulnerable so he is on medication,” said Beltz. “If he’s not on his medication, he could be anxious and may be aggressive,” said Beltz. “He also does not have his phone with him and has no money on him.”

Beltz said she is also concerned about the cold weather.

“He was last seen in scrubs. He did have a hoodie and coat on. We are worried about exposure. If he’s confused and out in the cold we are very concerned,” said Beltz.

Pittsburgh Police said Casale was last wearing blue or green hospital scrubs, a dark colored hoodie and a wool coat. He’s five foot three, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes, graying brown hair and a white beard. Detectives from the Special Victims Unit continue to search for him. They’re asking you to give them a call if you know anything at (412) 323-7141.

“We hope it’s just a matter of maybe someone spotting him,” said Beltz.