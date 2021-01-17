By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After not being used as the goal song at PPG Paints Arena last season, the Penguins have brought back ‘Party Hard.’

‘Party Hard’ had been used as the goal song for Penguins home games from October 2015 through the end of the 2017-18 season.

The team made a change and during the 2019-20 season had previously been using ‘Jump Around’ by House of Pain.

Apparently, the team had decided to make the change back, as Andrew W.K.’s ‘Party Hard’ was played Sunday afternoon during the Penguins first home game of the 2020-21 season when the team took on the Washington Capitals.

WE'RE BACK, BABY! PARTY HARD! EVAN RODRIGUES STRIKES EARLY! The Penguins have the 1-0 lead with 19:41 left in the 1st period.#LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/1X5eRs6Z0V — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 17, 2021

Evan Rodrigues opened the scoring for the Penguins and media and fans alike noticed immediately.

Party Hard has returned as the goal song … so the Pens have that going for them, which is nice. They're also up 1-0 19 seconds in — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) January 17, 2021

PARTY HARD

PARTY HARD

PARTY HARD

PARTY HARD

PARTY HARD

PARTY HARD

PARTY HARD — Vinny T, protecting his crease (@LegendOfVinnyT) January 17, 2021

Shortly afterwards, Party Hard was trending on Twitter along with Capitals at Penguins.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, fans are not able to attend Penguins home games at PPG Paints Arena, so for now, partying hard from a social distance will just have to do.