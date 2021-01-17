PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Warnings of extremist violence have sent authorities across the country rushing to secure government buildings and fortify state houses.

While no credible threats have been made in our area, city officials are prepared.

One precaution being taken will be the closing of the City-County building on Wednesday.

There are no known threats to it, but city employees are being asked to work at home.

The FBI says it interviewed a person who indicated there may be protests in the area leading up to Inauguration Day.

The FBI also says it unaware of any related threats in our region — but it will continue to work with other agencies to monitor any situations.

Pittsburgh Public Safety has come out and said it’s preparing for any protests or unrest.

State Police say it too is working with local and federal agencies.

Since January 6th when there were riots at the U.S. Capitol, troopers have been in communication with other agencies about making sure it doesn’t happen here.

State Police says it has resources and equipment to assist departments like Pittsburgh Police.

One resource includes the Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center which passes along tips, threats, and information to law enforcement.

If any protest were to get out of hand, the Allegheny County District Attorney says charges are at the discretion of police.

Those charges could include rioting, disorderly conduct, and failure to disperse.