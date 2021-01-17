CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest weather forecast from meteorologist Mary Ours!By Mary Ours
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Mary Ours, weather, Weather Forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Winter Weather Advisory for the ridges expired at 7:00 a.m.

It’s been hit or miss with snow showers around the region.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

More snow is expected today with less than an inch for many, but the ridges and a few spots south of I-70 could end up with an additional 1-3″ by tomorrow morning with some heavier bands moving in later this afternoon and evening.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

A series of shortwave troughs will keep a small chance for snow showers in the forecast for each day this week.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Temperatures will stay seasonable in the mid-30’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The warmest day looks to be Thursday with a high at 40 degrees.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.