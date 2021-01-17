PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Winter Weather Advisory for the ridges expired at 7:00 a.m.
It’s been hit or miss with snow showers around the region.
More snow is expected today with less than an inch for many, but the ridges and a few spots south of I-70 could end up with an additional 1-3″ by tomorrow morning with some heavier bands moving in later this afternoon and evening.
A series of shortwave troughs will keep a small chance for snow showers in the forecast for each day this week.
Temperatures will stay seasonable in the mid-30’s.
The warmest day looks to be Thursday with a high at 40 degrees.
