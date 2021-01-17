By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Senator David Arnold has passed away following a battle with brain cancer.

Senator Arnold represented Pennsylvania’s 48th District, which includes Lebanon County, as well as part of York and Dauphin Counties.

Senator Arnold passed away peacefully at home with his wife and daughter by his side.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-34) and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R-39) provided the following statement.

“We join the residents of the 48th Senatorial District and all Pennsylvanians in mourning the passing of Senator Dave Arnold. We lost a good man and committed leader much too soon. From the moment voters sent Dave to Harrisburg one year ago, he worked tirelessly for his constituents and the Commonwealth. This was not a surprise to anyone who knew him. It was a continuation of a record of public service marked by independence and integrity. In addition to securing critical funding for vital projects in his district, Senator Arnold sponsored legislation passed by the Senate to protect children by increasing penalties for those charged with possession of child pornography and establishing a task force to continuously explore ways to end this vile practice. He also sponsored legislation to ensure that Lebanon County did not lose out on federal pandemic funding and championed the cause of restaurants and other small business employers impacted by statewide business closures. Before electing him to the Senate, voters showed their trust in Dave by electing him Lebanon County District Attorney, a position he held for 14 years. His fellow district attorneys demonstrated their respect for his character and professionalism by electing him President of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association. Dave was a lifelong resident of his beloved Lebanon County, a civic leader, softball coach, husband and father. Our hearts break for his wife, Alicia, and his daughter, Reese. His community and our Commonwealth are better places because of the contributions of Dave Arnold.”