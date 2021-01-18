By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania National Guard says a phony flyer is circulating social media again, falsely claiming a two-week nationwide lockdown is coming.
“If you see this flyer circulating, please know that this is false information,” the Pennsylvania National Guard tweeted Sunday.
If you see this flyer circulating, please know that this is false information. pic.twitter.com/gnWowkuCVJ
— PA National Guard (@PANationalGuard) January 17, 2021
The flyer claims Homeland Security is preparing to mobilize the National Guard for a nationwide two-week quarantine that will impact all citizens and close all businesses.
“Stock up on whatever you need to make sure you have a two week supply of everything,” the flyer reads.
The same flyer made the rounds in April. It was false then, and the National Guard says it’s false now.
Any rumors you may hear about the National Guard enforcing a quarantine are false. https://t.co/Iqf4n81zDl
— PA National Guard (@PANationalGuard) April 1, 2020
Each state’s National Guard is under the authority of the governor. Pennsylvania has the second-largest National Guard in the country with approximately 19,000 members.