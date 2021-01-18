CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The National Guard said rumors about enforcing a quarantine were false in April, and they're false now.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania National Guard says a phony flyer is circulating social media again, falsely claiming a two-week nationwide lockdown is coming.

“If you see this flyer circulating, please know that this is false information,” the Pennsylvania National Guard tweeted Sunday.

The flyer claims Homeland Security is preparing to mobilize the National Guard for a nationwide two-week quarantine that will impact all citizens and close all businesses.

“Stock up on whatever you need to make sure you have a two week supply of everything,” the flyer reads.

The same flyer made the rounds in April. It was false then, and the National Guard says it’s false now.

Each state’s National Guard is under the authority of the governor. Pennsylvania has the second-largest National Guard in the country with approximately 19,000 members.