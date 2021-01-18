By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After the 2020 election, county leaders are calling for more time to pre-canvass mail-in ballots and an earlier ballot application deadline.

The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania released its preliminary report and recommendations last week outlining priorities for further Election Code reforms.

“Despite the challenges of 2020 – including implementation of Act 77 and administering elections in the middle of a global pandemic – counties continued to uphold their responsibility to deliver fair, secure and successful elections,” said Butler County commissioner and 2021 CCAP President Kevin Boozel in a press release.

“But counties have also learned a great deal from our experiences on the front lines, and we have identified a number of areas where we can work with the General Assembly and administration to improve the Election Code and our elections processes.”

The association is renewing its calls to allow counties more time to pre-canvass mail-in ballots, as opposed to starting at 7 a.m. on Election Day, and to move the mail-in ballot application deadline back 15 days before the election in line with the voter registration deadline.

Indiana County commissioner and CCAP Elections Reform Committee chair Sherene Hess said in a press release those two actions alone “could resolve a significant portion” of the counties’ challenges.

They’re also looking to clarify matters that become subjects of interpretation through lawsuits and administrative issues.