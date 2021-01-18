By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some local groups are spending the day giving back to the community.

The Pittsburgh Pirates partnered with the nonprofit group, Young Black Motivated Kings and Queens, this Martin Luther King Jr. Day for a food distribution event.

Together, they handed out hundreds of meals in the Hill District, as part of a Day of Service.

The Pirates say it’s important to help the community, especially on a day like today.

“We talked to the Pirates about what we could do for MLK Day, and we did a PSA and we’re also doing an act of service to give back,” the organization’s Kahlil Darden said.

The Pirates say it’s important to the organization to partner with groups focused on helping their community, especially on a day like today.

Over in McKeesport, dozens of people lined up for food, not for themselves but their pets.

Jule’s Pet Food Pantry handed out the food after getting a donation from a local humane society.

They say food insecurity for pets has been amplified by the pandemic.

“Food banks in the area are focusing on food for the people,” said Jill Erny, of Jule’s Pet Food Pantry. “We’re hearing people are feeding their dogs whatever they can find in the fridge. Their cats haven’t eaten for two days because they can’t afford food or litter, that’s just not right.”

Organizers say without drives like the one today, more people would have to give up their pets into an already overcrowded shelter system.