By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 796 new Coronavirus cases and four additional deaths over the last 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, 621 are confirmed from 3,105 PCR tests. There are 175 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 4 months to 98 years with a median age of 41 years.

The dates of positive tests range from Dec. 28 to Jan. 17.

There have been 3,803 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,225. Of the four newly-reported deaths, the Health Department says three are associated with long-term care facilities.

Two of the patients were in their 70s, one was in their 80s and another in their 90s. One of the deaths happened in December.

There have been 64,680 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

