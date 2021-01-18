PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Light snow showers are lingering this morning and will gradually taper off through the afternoon.

There may be a few flakes around today, but little to no accumulation is to be expected.

Many are waking up to an inch or less starting the day.

Temperatures will be seasonable once again in the mid-30’s.

A series of shortwave troughs move through this week, so we see another chance for snow showers Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning with it being the coldest day of the week with a high only at 30 degrees.

We jump back to 40 degrees on Thursday with a small chance for a snow shower, but the chance is low.

We won’t see much sun at all this week, our best chance won’t be until the weekend!

