PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers spent Monday serving others in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.

“The measure of a man is what he can do for others,” said Tanisha Long of Black Lives Matter Pittsburgh and Southwestern Pa.

On this day of service, volunteers fed the dream of Dr. King and over 500 families through a free food distribution event along First Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh.

“We’re basically in a modern-day depression right now,” said Kyna James of the Alliance for Police Accountability. “And it’s great for us to be able to do something like this for the communities who really need it.”

In the words of Dr. King, life’s most urgent question is, “What are you doing for others?” That question is something organizers of this distribution event feel everyone should be asking right now.

“We could go into communities and help clean them up,” said James. “Do things like this because people are facing hard times right now.”

Religious leaders also organized a prayer motorcade in Wilkinsburg, praying for peace and sharing the wisdom of Dr. King.

“I don’t care who you are, as long as you love people. We’re all Americans,” said Pastor Janet Hellner-Burris of Christian Church of Wilkinsburg.

Leaders believe keeping the dream alive for a better tomorrow should not end today.

“If we don’t find a way to uplift all boats, find a way to talk about racism until we break down the systemic things that started this race relation war, we’re going to lose the greatest country that was ever formed, and that’s the United States of America,” state Rep. Ed Gainey.