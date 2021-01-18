By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today, we honor and celebrate the life of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

For the holiday, all City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, and Federal offices are closed.

Garbage pickup is delayed one day in the City of Pittsburgh.

Banks and post offices are closed, and there is no mail delivery.

State liquor stores will remain open.

A number of events are taking place today in the spirit of Dr. King.

The Allegheny County Bar Association is hosting its 22nd annual prayer breakfast. It starts at 9:00 a.m. and will be live-streamed on the Association’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Several local organizations are teaming up for a food distribution.

Food will be distributed from 11:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. at the Blaqk House Collections on First Avenue.

The United Way is partnering with the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh and is hosting virtual forums for parents.

The first session begins at 9:00 a.m. and focuses on how to talk to children about race.

The second session starts at 11:00 a.m. with a focus on using social media as a tool for social change.

The United Way is also hosting its Book Drive for Diversity.

You can select books to donate on behalf of the drive on the organization’s website.

For more information, click here.