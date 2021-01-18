WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — As security measures are being heightened leading up to Inauguration Day, the Department of Homeland Security is laying out its plan to keep the event and its attendees safe.

The Department of Homeland Security’s acting deputy says they’re ready and prepared to do what they need to do, even if President Trump should order them to stand down.

Ken Cuccinelli told 60 Minutes that 25,000 National Guard members have been sent to the nation’s Capitol.

Around 1,000 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard were activated to Washington following the violence that erupted in the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Last week, an additional 1,000 members were activated as well, bringing the total number of Pa. National Guard members to around 2,000.

Cuccinelli says these National Guard troops are authorized to carry semi-automatic weapons on them and went on to say that these officers first and foremost must defend themselves– which is not always an easy decision to make when you don’t know what the outcome will be.

Meanwhile, Cuccinelli said these officers swore an oath to the Constitution and will do whatever it takes to keep Americans safe.

“We’re going to complete our jobs. There’s not– there’s not a stand down. We have a statutory mission we’re going to perform under all circumstances. And I think that hypothetical is– not going to happen. It’s unimaginable,” Cuccinelli said.

Cuccinelli says the planning for Inauguration Day has been going on for about eight months.

