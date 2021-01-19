By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegiant Air announced Tuesday that it’s expanding service routes nationwide, including those from Pittsburgh International Airport.
“Today, travelers are seeking destinations that allow them the chance to recreate in a safe way, usually outdoors,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s vice president of revenue and planning. “The three cities we’re adding to our network — Key West, Portland and Jackson Hole — are gateways to some of the United States’ most scenic destinations, including national parks and other outdoor attractions that are in high demand.”
The flight service will debut on June 3, 2021.
The Pittsburgh-to-Norfolk flight will become the 14th nonstop flight out of Pittsburgh with Allegiant.