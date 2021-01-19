CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegiant Air announced Tuesday that it’s expanding service routes nationwide, including those from Pittsburgh International Airport.

“Today, travelers are seeking destinations that allow them the chance to recreate in a safe way, usually outdoors,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s vice president of revenue and planning. “The three cities we’re adding to our network — Key West, Portland and Jackson Hole — are gateways to some of the United States’ most scenic destinations, including national parks and other outdoor attractions that are in high demand.”

Part of Allegiant’s expansion will include a twice-per-week flight to Norfolk, VA out of Pittsburgh International Airport.

The flight service will debut on June 3, 2021.

The Pittsburgh-to-Norfolk flight will become the 14th nonstop flight out of Pittsburgh with Allegiant.