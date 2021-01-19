By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Penguins take the ice tonight to face the Washington Capitals, Casey DeSmith all be the starting goaltender.
DeSmith entered Friday’s game vs. the Flyers in relief of Tristan Jarry, before getting the starting nod on Sunday afternoon’s matinee game against the Capitals.
The team announced this morning that he would be starting for the second game in a row.
Casey DeSmith will start in net tonight vs. Washington. pic.twitter.com/hiWq3BurXR
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 19, 2021
DeSmith held strong on Sunday in the shootout for the Penguins, who recorded their first win of the season.
He stopped all four Capitals players in the shootout.
Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. tonight at PPG Paints Arena.