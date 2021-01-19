By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was a big night for the WPIAL and PIAA as the Chartiers Valley girls basketball program made history.
The Colts, led by head coach Tim McConnell took down Gateway at home by a score of 91-39 to break the PIAA girls basketball record for consecutive wins.
They’ve now won 63 straight games and they have a chance to really make history later this season.
They are just six wins away from breaking the overall state record in girls and boys basketball, which is currently held by West Philadelphia’s boys team from the late 1970’s.