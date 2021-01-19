PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has come to pharmacies.

“It arrived middle of last week,” said pharmacist Chris Antypas of Asti Drug. “We have a dedicated freezer just for a vaccine. Once you thaw it, you have to use the vial within six hours.”

After applying to the state, Asti Drug received its first batch of 500 doses and has been inoculating group 1A.

“If you’re a destination for sick people or unhealthy people, then you need to be vaccinated with priority,” he said. “We got 700 doses for the residents of long-term care facilities.”

People sign up through an online request form. The pharmacist confirms they are in group 1A and then schedules them for a clinic.

“I do come in contact with people who are COVID positive,” says a pharmacist at a chain drug store who came in to get his first shot.

“We will likely vaccinate about 50 people today, and our goal, if we can do at least 50 a day, then we can knock out a few hundred a week,” says Antypas. “The demand is going to significantly increase.”

“It’s like any other shot we have our children get,” said one woman who came in to get the vaccine. “It’s easy peasy. It doesn’t hurt.”

People then wait 15 minutes afterward. In one case, the pharmacist had to give epinephrine for an allergic reaction and called an ambulance.

“We had an instance, but it is certainly rare,” Antypas said. “This is expected and we are prepared for it. They are looking to track all of the adverse events.”

This includes muscle pain, fever and body aches. Of note, the 1A group is dwindling down, which means expansion to Phase 1B could be coming soon.

“If I were to guess, I’d say within the next seven to 10 days,” Antypas said.

If you’ve signed up, check your email daily.

“The people that are getting vaccinated today, we expect to be vaccinated in 28 days,” Antypas added.

The pharmacy will be moving ahead based on guidance from the state.