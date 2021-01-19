CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.By Amy Wadas
CARNEGIE (KDKA) — A fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a home in Carnegie and spread to another nearby.

The fire sparked around 1:30 a.m. and smoke quickly filled the neighborhood along Railroad Avenue.

(Photo Credit: Ashley Chase)

A mother and her adult son were able to safely get out of the home that caught fire.

A neighbor who lives in one of the nearby houses tells KDKA her house has smoke and water damage as well as some holes in the side of the house.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The Red Cross arrived at the scene to assist both families.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.