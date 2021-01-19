By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania state Rep. Ed Gainey announced his candidacy for mayor of Pittsburgh.

In a release on Tuesday, Gainey revealed his bid to be the city’s mayor. He will challenge Mayor Bill Peduto and others in this year’s Democratic primary on May 18.

“I’m running for mayor because I know that the working people of Pittsburgh need opportunities for good union jobs with a living wage and benefits, affordable housing, genuine public safety,

and a city where we can all belong and contribute. We can uplift the city of Pittsburgh for everyone if we start with those who have been left behind,” Gainey said in the release.

Gainey, who was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2012, said he will launch his campaign on Saturday with a virtual event.

“I understand that city government has the power to change lives, uplift communities, and fix what’s broken in our city. Our city is divided, but when we all lay our heads down at night, I believe we all share the same vision for our families, our children, and our neighborhoods. To fulfill our vision for a better tomorrow, Pittsburgh deserves a mayor who will fight with all they’ve got to see the vision through. I’m ready for that fight, and as the next Mayor of the city of Pittsburgh, I’ll be a mayor for all of us,” Gainey said in the release.

Last week, Mayor Peduto announced that he is running for his third term. So far, retired police officer Tony Moreno of Brighton Heights and community activist Will Parker of the North Side, the nephew of Willie Stargell, have also said they are running.

There are no term limits for the mayor of Pittsburgh. The city’s longest-serving mayor was David Leo Lawrence, who was elected four times as mayor, although he resigned in 1959 during his fourth term to become the state’s governor.