By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal judge says Port Authority bus drivers should be allowed to wear Black Lives Matter masks.
The bus drivers union sued last fall, saying their free speech rights were violated.
The judge agreed, saying the masks should not be banned under the Port Authority’s uniform policy. Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman previously said the uniform policy has prohibited wearing political or social justice messages since the 1970s.