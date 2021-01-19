PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KDKA) – An Amber alert is being issued for a 1-year-old girl in Pennsylvania.
State police say Philadelphia police issued an Amber Alert for Nova White. She’s described by police as a Black female who is 2 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds.
Police say she was last seen with 32-year-old Ronald White, who police describe as a 5-foot-7 Black male with a teardrop tattoo on his face.
Nova was last seen in the area of the 1200 block of North 10th Street in Philadelphia Tuesday around 8:10 a.m.
Police believe they’re in a 1998 green-colored Toyota Corolla.
Philadelphia AMBER Alert: pic.twitter.com/DrpaUNHz7J
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 19, 2021
If seen, call 911 or Philadelphia police at 215-686-3174.